More heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit parts of the UK on Wednesday with the arrival of another named storm.

Conall will make landfall just days after Storm Bert lashed the UK, leaving four people dead.

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for rain, saying that u p to 50mm could fall in parts of southern England.

Conall is the third storm of the season and was named by the Dutch Weather Service, which along with the Met Office and Met Eireann in Ireland name storms so that the communication of severe weather is easier.

The Met Office said: “This area of low pressure brings rain to southern Britain tonight and deepens further after crossing the UK, to bring strong winds across the Netherlands later on Wednesday and into Thursday."

The meteorological service has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, covering parts of England's southeast and south coast from 10pm on Tuesday til midday on Wednesday.

Affected areas will experience heavy rain of between 30 and 40mm in some areas, which could lead to travel disruption and some flooding.

Some places, including the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent may see 50mm of rain.

Storm Conall comes after Storm Bert swept across the UK at the weekend, flooding more than 100 homes and bringing 80mph winds.

Bert left at least four people dead, including 75-year-old Brian Perry who was walking his dog in North Wales.

Another man in his 80s died after his car entered the water at a ford in Colne, Lancashire on Saturday afternoon. It is unclear if his death is directly related to the storm.

A man in his 60s died after a tree fell on a car in Winchester on Saturday, while West Yorkshire Police said a 34-year-old man died after his car "spun" before colliding with the central reservation on the M62.

