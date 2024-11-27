Play Brightcove video

In what is thought to be the first arrest of its kind, police have arrested a man in connection with videos on social media showing unsuspecting women on nights out, ITV News' Olivia Guthrie reports

A 27-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism and harassment, in connection with multiple reports of women being followed and filmed while out in Manchester city centre.

This arrest is thought to be the first in the country linked with several viral videos on social media platforms like TikTok appearing to have filmed women on nights out, some whilst in vulnerable positions.

Greater Manchester Police said it also found more content "locked under paywalled accounts which included footage of suspected non-consensual nudity and upskirting".

The force says this phenomenon is "a very new and complex issue", adding that this arrest is a "significant development" and that it is taking the public's concerns "really seriously".

As we head into the busy holiday season, with Christmas and New Year celebrations just around the corner, officers have assured the public that they can expect increased vigilance, as well as a continued effort to challenge predatory behaviour and ensure that Manchester’s nightlife stays safe for all.

One woman featured previously online videos, Amy Adams, told ITV News in February: "When you go out, already you've already got enough things to worry about, like being spiked, strange people you encounter, and this just adds another element to that.

"You can see the intent of these videos is not to celebrate these women, the intent is to shame them."

Police arrested the man on suspicion of voyeurism and harassment. Credit: GMP

Following the public outcry over the issue, the Greater Manchester Police have worked diligently to investigate these reports, with many women coming forward to explain the fear and anxiety these videos have caused them.

Police initially focused on two key areas: Peter Street and Deansgate, where most of the incidents took place.

In collaboration with the Crown Prosecution Service, authorities have been carefully evaluating the legal implications of the footage, considering offences such as upskirting, harassment, and stalking.

As part of their commitment to addressing this growing issue, Greater Manchester Police have been actively patrolling the city’s nightlife hotspots, with approximately 60 officers on duty every weekend, working alongside charities and volunteers to monitor and intervene in predatory behaviour.

Police in Bradford making their arrest. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

On Wednesday morning, Chief Inspector Stephen Wiggins provided an update, emphasising that while filming in public is generally legal, there are clear boundaries when that filming crosses into illegal territory.

He reassured the public that their safety remains a top priority and that this kind of behaviour, particularly in vulnerable settings, will not be tolerated. "Everyone has the right to feel safe as they enjoy a night out," Wiggins said, "and these videos have made people, particularly women, not feel like that.

"The arrest of the suspect is a crucial step in this ongoing investigation, but police are continuing to urge anyone who may have been directly impacted by these videos to come forward."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

As we head into the busy holiday season, with Christmas and New Year celebrations just around the corner, the police has assured the public that they can expect increased vigilance, as well as a continued effort to challenge predatory behaviour and ensure that Manchester’s nightlife stays safe for all.

For now, the 27-year-old suspect remains in custody for questioning, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by these videos, you can contact Greater Manchester Police through its online reporting tool, or by calling 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.