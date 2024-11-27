A police investigation has been launched into more than five people who may have “facilitated” former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed in his alleged sexual abuse of dozens of women and girls.

Detectives are looking at individuals surrounding the businessman who could have enabled him to commit his crimes, which are claimed to have spanned between 1977 and 2014.

An internal review is also being carried out into how the force handled claims about Al Fayed while he was alive.

One alleged victim told the Daily Telegraph he was arrested in 2013 but not charged.

Since the latest publicity around the case, 90 alleged victims have contacted the Metropolitan Police to say they fell prey to the tycoon, who died in 2023.

This is on top of 21 alleged victims who had already contacted the force.

The youngest from the latest 90 is thought to have been 13 years old at the time she was reportedly abused, and the alleged crimes include rape and sexual assault.

Commander Steve Clayman said: "I recognise the bravery of every victim-survivor who has come forward to share their experiences, often after years of silence.

"This investigation is about giving survivors a voice, despite the fact that Mohamed Al Fayed is no longer alive to face prosecution."

He said the investigation would look at what role individuals "may have played in facilitating or enabling his offending, and what opportunities they had to protect victims from his horrendous abuse".

Police are also reviewing how they handled complaints made about Mohamed Al Fayed. Credit: PA

The Met has also faced allegations of police corruption, with the Guardian reporting that officers were accused of taking bribes to help him persecute staff and avoid accusations of abuse.

Two complaints have been made about allegations of sexual offending by Al Fayed that were put to the force in 2008.

Investigators twice sent files for a charging decision to the Crown Prosecution Service – once in 2008 relating to three victims and again in 2015 linked to one other.

On another three occasions – in 2018, 2021 and 2023 – the CPS was asked for what is called early investigative advice, but the matters were not pursued further by police.

Emma Jones, partner at Leigh Day, which represents clients affected by the Al Fayed scandal, said: "We note the widening of the police investigation to cover those who facilitated Al Fayed’s abuse, although the news offers too little too late to survivors.

"The fact that the Metropolitan Police has also referred cases to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in relation to the scandal raises serious concerns about accountability."

The IOPC is an independent watchdog which oversees the handling of complaints made against police forces in England and Wales.

"By referring their own cases, the police are effectively marking their own homework, which is unlikely to inspire public confidence or deliver the level of transparency and scrutiny this case demands," Ms Jones added.

