UK ticket-holder wins £177m in EuroMillions draw

A UK ticket-holder has won £177 million in the EuroMillions draw, making them the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time.

Players have been urged to check their tickets to see if they can claim the prize in Tuesday’s draw.

The winning numbers were 07, 11, 25, 31 and 40, with Lucky Stars 09, 12.

What a wonderful win right before Christmas, and we cannot wait to pay out this amazing prize Andy Carter, from lottery operator Allwyn

The winner will be wealthier than former One Direction member Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who are both worth £175 million, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

On July 19 2022, an anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million – the biggest National Lottery win of all time.

Tuesday’s winner is just behind Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, who scooped a then record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10, 2022.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “Wow, it has been a truly incredible night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s jaw-dropping £177m EuroMillions jackpot!

“The win has landed them a spot on the National Lottery’s Rich List, as they have become the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time!

“What a wonderful win right before Christmas, and we cannot wait to pay out this amazing prize.”