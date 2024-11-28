Keir Starmer has said he wants the UK to be the “best place in the world" for Artificial Intelligence businesses, as he launched an AI campus in London.

B ut the boss of Google UK said Britain risks "falling behind" on the technology without the right investment.

On Wednesday, t he prime minister encouraged young people to get involved in an AI "revolution", while speaking at the launch event for Google's AI Campus, in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency, which is training dozens of local students on a two-year course.

Speaking at the facility in Camden, the PM said he wanted the UK and London to be the “best place in the world to start and scale and AI business”.

“We do stand in the foothills of a revolution. It’s a revolution that’s taking place across the world.

“There is a race on now, for AI. We are well-placed in that race,” he added, claiming the UK is "among the top three in the world".

But the managing director of Google UK told ITV News at the event that more needs to be done to keep up with its main competitors, which are considered to be China and the US.

Debbie Weinstein acknowledged the UK is in a "great position", adding: "We have a real leadership, a history in technology, in the creative industries and sort of many areas that are related to AI".

"But I think we do risk falling behind if we don't continue to make the investments that are needed. We've called for investment in infrastructure, investment in skills for everyone, and really making sure that AI benefits all of the public through public services being improved through AI."

The managing director of Google UK, Debbie Weinstein, spoke to ITV News at the launch event. Credit: ITV News

This week, Google announced more than £865,000 in funding through its philanthropic arm to train teachers across the country on AI and equip them with resources to help engage their students on the topic.

The facility in Somers Town is a partnership between Google, Camden Council and Camden Learning and aims to inspire a new generation of AI-talent through educating young people and teachers.

It's teaching 32 Year 12 students from across the Camden Borough with real-world projects that connect AI tools and skills to a range of fields including health, social sciences and the arts.

The teacher programme, co-developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind, will deliver this training with the aim of reaching more than 250,000 additional pupils by the end of 2026.

Starmer reminded the audience during his speech that "economic growth is the number one mission" of his government, and said AI can help unlock it.

Ms Weinstein said there is a £400 billion economic potential to be unleashed by AI, with the right investment and strategy.

"If you think about what's really held the UK back, it's around getting more productive use cases out there. And so for us it's about the skills, it's about the infrastructure... that's going to bring that growth opportunity forward."

An AI use case is where the technology is used to solve a specific problem or address a need, such as fraud detection and medical diagnoses.

She added: “Google is so proud to partner with Camden Learning to launch the AI Campus, an educational pilot that serves to create the next generation of AI leaders.

“We believe that AI’s enormous opportunities should be accessible to all and this ground-breaking initiative, by empowering the next generation to learn vital digital skills, will be key in supporting the UK to unlock AI’s £400 billion economic potential.”

