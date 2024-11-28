This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.On this episode, artist and co-founder of Band Aid, Sir Bob Geldof joins Nina Nannar.The pair discuss the 40th anniversary of Band Aid along with its impact and controversy.