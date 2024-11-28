Trump's second term: What will it take to keep him safe?

Words by ITV News Producer Alicia Curry

As one of the most high-profile figures in American politics, Donald Trump's security detail remains a top priority - both for his own safety and for the country's national security.

From his time as a celebrity businessman, his tenure as the 45th president and now his resurgence into the White House, Trump has faced numerous attacks on his life.

His prominence in politics, combined with his polarising influence, has made him and his administration a frequent target.

Recent bomb threats against Trump's Cabinet picks are a stark reminder that he goes into his second term facing multiple threats to his life.

But what measures are in place to ensure Trump's safety, and how will they evolve as he navigates his return to office?

What threats has Trump faced as a presidential candidate and as president-elect?

Throughout his political career, Trump has become accustomed to living under the shadow of potential danger.

The first known assassination attempt on him occurred during a campaign rally in 2016, just weeks before he secured the Republican Party’s nomination for president.

But the threat to his life has escalated in tandem with his prominence, with the most significant incident happening on the campaign trail for the 2024 presidential election, when an attacker opened fire at one of Trump's rallies.

In July, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots into the crowd from an elevated position outside the venue while Trump was giving a speech in Pennsylvania.

Almost immediately, Trump was buried by Secret Service agents while Crooks was shot dead by snipers. Seconds later, the former president was seen bustled off the stage.

In July, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots into the crowd at a Trump rally. Credit: FBI handout

Just three months later, another attempt followed in September at the Trump International Golf Club, where a gunman was intercepted by Secret Service agents.

The FBI described the thwarted attack as “an attempted assassination” after spotting the muzzle of an AK-style rifle protruding through the shrubbery, just 400 metres from where Trump was playing.

Now, as Trump prepares to take office for a second term, the security risks to his incoming administration appear to only be heightening.

Several of Trump’s Cabinet nominees and appointees have been targeted by bomb threats and swatting attacks, according to his transition team.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt condemned the threats as “violent” and “un-American,” revealing that those targeted include Elise Stefanik, nominated as ambassador to the UN; Matt Gaetz, initially picked for attorney general; and former Congressman Lee Zeldin, tapped to head the EPA.

Donald Trump faced two attempted assassinations in the election campaign Credit: AP

What threats could Trump face in office?

- Cyber threats and foreign espionage

Chinese hackers have allegedly been conducting a sophisticated operation to intercept the communications of top US political figures, including Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and members of the Biden administration.

During the presidential campaign, Trump’s team operated under the assumption the Chinese hackers had access to Trump and Vance’s phone communications.

In response, the Trump transition team has implemented countermeasures, including frequently changing phone numbers and prioritising in-person meetings at Mar-a-Lago over phone calls to avoid surveillance.

Beijing has denied involvement in the operation.

Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida estate. Credit: AP

- Mar-a-Lago

Trump's famed Florida home has been the subject of security concerns, particularly in the wake of the election.

The Secret Service has increased its footprint around the residence and private club, and now deploys robot dogs capable of surveillance and detecting explosive material. Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard patrols the nearby waterways.

But with no restrictions on who Mar-a-Lago club members can bring as guests, the scene presents a unique counterintelligence and security challenge.

Since July, a Chinese national has been arrested multiple times for trying to get onto the property.

- Secret Service tensions

Trump’s return to the White House comes amid tensions with senior Secret Service officials, following his near-assassination in July.

Morale within the agency has reportedly declined after a campaign season that stretched resources thin, with agents working extensive overtime and facing frequent reassignments.

The tension between Trump and acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe remains strained, with many anticipating the president-elect may replace Rowe for someone from within his own personal security.

Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe. Credit: AP

How much security does Trump get?

As a former president, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, receive protection from the Secret Service for life.

The Secret Service is a federal law enforcement agency which is entrusted with the protection of the incumbent US president and vice president, their predecessors and visiting foreign heads of state, among others.

The level of security provided to former presidents varies depending on threat levels and exposure.

Following the assassination attempts during his campaign, Acting Director Rowe said the Secret Service bolstered Trump’s security detail to presidential level.

What security will Trump get in office?

As a sitting president, Trump’s security during his second term will be among the most comprehensive in the world.

It will entail a dedicated detail of Secret Service agents accompanying him at all times, who are trained to respond to any physical threat.

His residency, whether that is at the White House or at Mar-a-Lago will be fitted with advanced surveillance systems, armed guards and have restricted airspace.

When travelling, his presidential plane and helicopter - Air Force One and Marine One - will be equipped with advanced defensive systems and will be guarded by Secret Service agents and military personnel.

Trump will be flanked by Secret Service agents at all times. Credit: AP

While on the ground, secure motorcades, with armoured vehicles and decoy tactics, will ensure his safe movement on the ground.

All presidential communications will be encrypted and monitored to guard against espionage, such as the recent alleged Chinese hacking efforts targeting Trump and his team.

The Secret Service will also address emerging threats and coordinate with intelligence agencies to ensure proactive threat assessment and response.

