UK net migration hit record high in 2023, but is now 'beginning to fall'

Net migration to the UK hit a record high in 2023, much higher than original estimates, according to new figures.

The figures have been revised upwards by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in a report published on Thursday.

However, the ONS said net migration, the measure for the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country, had dropped by 20% over the 12 months to June 2024 and now stands at 728,000.

The revised figures, covering the previous Conservative government’s administration prior to the general election, come as new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch admitted her party had failed on migration.

In a speech on Wednesday, she said there had been a “collective failure of political leaders from all parties over decades” to grasp migration, adding: “On behalf of the Conservative Party, it is right that I as the new leader accept responsibility, and say truthfully we got this wrong.

“I more than understand the public anger on this issue. I share it.”

Kemi Badenoch speaks in the Commons Credit: PA

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The ONS said that although remaining high by “historic standards”, net migration is “beginning to fall”.

The revisions are as a result of the ONS continuing to review its net migration figures, as more complete data becomes available, as well as improving how it estimates the migration behaviour of people arriving in the UK from outside the European Union.

Better analysis of the number of people coming to the UK amid the conflict in Ukraine has also been taken into account.

Some 1.2 million people are estimated to have arrived in the UK in the year ending June 2024, while 479,000 are likely to have left.

This compares with 1.3 million who arrived in the UK in the year to June 2023 and 414,000 who left.

The drop in the overall level of net migration has been driven mainly by a fall in the number of dependents arriving in the UK on study visas from outside the EU.

At various dates in January 2024, the Conservative government implemented changes to the student visa route restricting the ability of most international students to bring family members.

Separately, the numbers found the Home Office spending on asylum in the UK stood at £5.38 billion in 2023/24, up 36% from £3.95 billion in 2022/23 and the highest total since comparable data began in 2010/11.

The total covers all Home Office costs related to asylum, including direct cash support and accommodation, plus wider staffing and other migration and borders activity.

It does not include costs relating to the interception of migrants who travel to the UK across the English Channel in small boats.

The figure for 2023/24, £5.38 billion, is more than four times the equivalent figure for 2020/21 (£1.34 billion) and nearly 12 times the total a decade ago in 2013/14 (£0.45 billion).

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…