Radio presenter Zoe Ball has revealed that she wakes up most mornings with "awful headaches" caused by a painful condition that affects the jaw called temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder.

Posting on Instagram to her more than 700,000 followers, she said: "I have TMJ and wake most days with awful headaches from tension [and] jaw clenching."

Ms Ball shared a photo of her face before and after receiving treatment to ease the symptoms of the disorder, saying she was very "grateful" to the clinic that helped her.

The health update follows her announcement earlier this month that she will be stepping down from hosting Radio 2's Breakfast show after six years, passing the batton to Scott Mills.

Scott Mills will take over from Zoe Ball as Radio 2's Breakfast host Credit: PA

What is TMJ?

According to the NHS website, Temporomandibular disorder (TMD) is a condition that affects the jaw and the muscles surrounding it.

The condition is relatively common, affecting around 1 in 15 people in the UK between the ages of 20-40 years old, and is not a progressive disorder.

It can affect a person's ability to open their mouth, chew food and even impact sleep.

TMJ can affected one or both sides of the face and can present with differing symptoms but some of the most common are:

Pain around the jaw, ear and temple

Clicking, popping or grinding noises when you move your jaw

A headache around your temples

Difficulty opening your mouth fully

Your jaw locking when you open your mouth

What causes it?

There is no single cause of the disorder with many biological, psychological and social factors at play, but some of the main causes include:

Teeth grinding

Stress

Wear and tear to the joint

Trauma to the face

An uneven bite

What treatments are available?

Most people with the condition can treat it at home, with over the counter painkillers, icepacks and jaw massages.

The NHS also suggests eating soft foods and finding ways to relax, while also advising people to avoid chewing gum, biting their nails and yawning too wide.

Some sufferers are unsure whether to seek help from a dentist or their GP.

The NHS says those experiencing these symptoms should first see their GP, who can then refer them on to a dentist for teeth grinding; a psychologist for stress or a physiotherapist to help with jaw massages.

