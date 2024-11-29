Play Brightcove video

The broadcaster, who is terminally ill and has been a strong advocate for changing the law, and her daughter spoke to ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand on Friday

Dame Esther Rantzen told ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand she is "determined" to live to see the next stage of the assisted dying bill after MPs voted in favour of it on Friday.

In a historic step towards backing the right for adults with less than six months to live to choose to end their own lives, a total of 330 MPs voted for the bill and 275 voted against.

Speaking in the minutes after the result of the vote was read out in the House of Commons, ITV News captured the moment Dame Esther's daughter, Rebecca Wilcox, spoke to her mother on the phone.

When asked if she had heard the news, Dame Esther replied: "I certainly did, my goodness me, was that thrilling."

On having to see the bill through the next stage in parliament, she said: “I've got to stay alive a bit longer, havent I?! Its quite a responsibility."

"It is a very important next stage, and I'm sure it will be taken through very very carefully because some of the best judicial minds, medical minds and political minds will make sure every detail is right."

The 84-year-old broadcaster, who is terminally ill, has been a strong advocate for changing the law to allow dying adults to take their own lives in limited circumstances, without fear of their families being prosecuted for helping them.

She revealed in December last year that she had joined Dignitas, to give her the choice of an assisted death in Switzerland.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was among those to vote in favour, along with the majority of his Cabinet, as well as former PM Rishi Sunak who was one of only 23 Tories to do so.

