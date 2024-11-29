London Fire Brigade makes ‘significant improvements’ since 2022

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has made “significant improvements” in performance since 2022, the fire inspectorate has said.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said in a review published on Friday that LFB is “outstanding” at responding to major incidents, praising the brigade’s “significant” role in counterterrorism.

In 2022, HMICFRS found that the fire service required improvement in effectively and efficiently keeping people safe and secure from fires, as well as looking after its staff.

In the same year, it placed LFB under special measures after an independent review found that the fire service was “institutionally misogynist and racist”.

It was taken out of the enhanced level of monitoring earlier this year.

London fire commissioner Andy Roe said the latest report “provides a clear assessment of the positive change” the brigade has made.

London fire commissioner Andy Roe Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

HMICFRS said the brigade has significantly improved its ability to respond effectively to a terrorist attack through investment in equipment and training and that it has a “good system” for home fire safety visits.

It also said that LFB is making “good progress” in its efforts to improve culture.

However, the brigade was urged to do more to recruit a more diverse workforce and to improve and build staff trust and confidence when dealing with poor behaviour.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Lee Freeman said he was “pleased” to find the improvements, saying the brigade has a better understanding of risk and emergencies.

He went on: “It also continues to respond quickly to fires, and we have graded it as outstanding in responding to major and multi-agency incidents.

“However, it still needs to improve how it identifies and develops high-potential staff and how it manages individual performance and development reviews.

London Fire Brigade Credit: PA

“While there is still more to do, it is evident that the brigade understands where to make these further improvements and has achievable plans for them.”

Mr Roe said the brigade is working to “transform” the culture of the organisation.

He added: “We are committed to maintaining our progress over future years, delivering further change, and ensuring that we provide the service that our staff and our communities deserve.

“This is not the end of our journey, and every day we will strive to do better to ensure we remain trusted to serve and protect London.”

