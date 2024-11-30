The Rundown from ITV News: Watch today's edition
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur eats £5m banana he won at art auction
Moment police officer is caught on camera stealing from Lidl supermarket in North Devon
Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint ordered to pay further £1.8m in tax after losing HMRC legal battle
Gregg Wallace dropped from charity ambassador roles over ‘inappropriate’ comment accusations
