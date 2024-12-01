Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths dies aged 77

Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths has died at age of 77 after a long battle with dementia, his family has confirmed.

Griffiths, from south Wales, came through the qualifying rounds to win the 1979 Crucible title as a qualifier, and also won the Masters and the UK Championship to complete the sport’s illustrious ‘triple crown’.

In later years, Griffiths became an accomplished coach, inspiring the likes of Stephen Hendry, Mark Williams and Mark Allen.

Three-time world champion Williams was among the first to pay tribute on social media, describing Griffiths as a “mentor, coach, friend, legend”.

Allen added: “What a legend of a man who helped shape my career and life both on and off the table. Absolutely heartbroken. He wasn’t just a coach, he was family.”

Terry Griffiths is made an OBE by the then-Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace Credit: Johnny Green/PA

Griffiths’ son Wayne wrote on Facebook: “To our friends and snooker followers in general, we are deeply saddened to share the news of our loss.

“Terry Griffiths OBE passed away peacefully on 1st December, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his family in his beloved home-town in South Wales.

“A proud Welshman, Terry was born in Llanelli, brought pride to Llanelli and now he has found peace in Llanelli. He would not have had it any other way.”

Griffiths was a fixture at the top end of the sport during the 1980s and early 1990s, reaching at least the quarter-finals of the World Championship for nine straight years, and reaching the final again in 1988.

He retired from playing after a first round defeat to Williams at the 1997 World Championship.

Former world champion Shaun Murphy said on X: “Just hearing the news that Terry Griffiths has passed away. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

World Snooker posted a statement describing Griffiths as an “all-time snooker great”, adding: “Our sincere condolences to Terry’s family and many friends. He was loved and respected by everyone in the sport.”

The Welsh Billiards and Snooker Association said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of WBSA President Terry Griffiths OBE. We send our deepest condolences to Terry’s family.”