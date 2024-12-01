Belgian sex workers will be able to access a range of employment rights including health insurance, paid leave and maternity benefits, according to a new law coming into force on Sunday.

The legal breakthrough also establishes fundamental rights for sex workers including the right to refuse clients, choose their practices and stop an act at any moment.

Sex workers will be able to receive unemployment support, and rules on working hours, pay and safety measures will be introduced.

While countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have legalized sex work, none have implemented labor protections as comprehensive as Belgium's new laws.

Those employing sex workers must now legally provide clean linens, condoms, and hygiene products, and install emergency buttons in workspaces.

Isabelle Jaramillo, coordinator of Espace P, an advocacy group involved in drafting the legislation, said: "This is an incredible step forward.

“Under the previous legislation, hiring someone for sex work automatically made you a pimp, even if the arrangement was consensual. Now, They’ll have to apply for state authorisation to hire employees.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Employers must now obtain authorisation, adhere to strict safety protocols, and meet background requirements, including no prior convictions for sexual assault or human trafficking.

Critics argue the law cannot fully address the stigma and risks tied to the trade, especially for undocumented sex workers.

Ms Jaramillo emphasised the need for better police and judicial training to protect vulnerable sex workers, and said there is "still a lot of work to be done".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know