Syrian military airstrikes kill at least 15 as government pushes back on rebels

Syrian military airstrikes have killed more than a dozen people as the government launched a counter attack to push back against insurgents who have seized the city of Aleppo.

Government jets struck Idlib and Aleppo, leaving at least 15 people dead on Sunday. Meanwhile, troops created a “strong defensive line” in northern Hama, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syrian state media said government supply lines brought heavy equipment and rocket launchers while Syrian and Russian airstrikes targeted weapon depots and insurgent strongholds.

State television claimed government forces had killed nearly 1,000 insurgents over the past three days, without providing evidence or details.

Government airstrikes in Idlib killed at least three civilians, including two children, and wounded 11 others, said the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets.

In a call with foreign officials, President Bashar Al Assad vowed to defeat the insurgency.

He said: “Terrorism only understands the language of force, which is the language we will break and eliminate it with, regardless of its supporters and sponsors."

The rebel fighters, led by jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, began their offensive on Wednesday, attacking Aleppo and the Idlib countryside before moving into the Hama province.

They took over most of Aleppo and made gains in the surrounding province on Saturday, military academy and a strategic town that lies on a major road linking the city with Damascus and the coast.

Opposition supporters stand on top of a captured army armoured vehicle in the town of Maarat al-Numan, near Aleppo. Credit: AP

Rebel commander Colonel Hassan Abdulghani said the insurgents advanced in the countryside around Idlib, and took 65 Syrian troops as prisoners in eastern Aleppo.

The the main road out of the south east of the city was gridlocked as people fled the fighting, with petrol stations short on fuel.

Wednesday's surprise offensive coincided with hopes that tensions in the Middle East may be calming, as a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel took hold in Lebanon.

It marks the first time rebel forces have breached Aleppo since 2016, and is a huge embarrassment for Syrian President Bashar Assad - whose forces have been fighting insurgents in a civil war since 2011.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told media that Tehran will back the Syrian government and army. Arab leaders, including Jordan’s King Abdullah II and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also called Assad to express their solidarity.

The United Nations special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, said the push by the rebels poses a risk to regional security and called on resuming diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that the US, which has about 900 troops in Syria, is watching the situation carefully. The American forces, which are in the northeast and far from Aleppo, are guarding against a resurgence by the extremist Islamic State group.

