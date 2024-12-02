Bitcoin millionaire hides $2 million in hidden treasures across United States

An American millionaire has created what's being described as "the largest treasure hunt in US history" - with $2 million (£1.57m) worth of items up for grabs.

Jon Collins-Black has hidden five "treasure chests" across the country for adventurers to find, and also written a book - "There's Treasure Inside" - which offers hints to the location of the hidden chests.

Collins-Black amassed his own fortune through Bitcoin investments and selling a self-help website.

Hi wealth meant he could meticulously curate items to include in the treasure - attending auctions to create a one-of-a-kind collection.

The riches range from what you'd normally associate with hidden treasure, such as gold and shipwreck booty, to rare Pokemon cards and sports memorabilia.

Collins-Black also curated items with historical significance - a diamond brooch worn by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as well as items owned or made by Pablo Picasso and George Washington also part of the collection.

However, not all the treasure chests were created equal - with one chest in particular made larger and more valuable than the others, to raise the stakes.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis owned this sapphire and diamond brooch during her time in the White House. Credit: Jon Collins-Black

"I wanted to put more value in a treasure chest than ever before," said Collins-Black.

Each chapter of his book contains detailed clues leading to one of the five chests - which, according to Collins-Black, is all you need to find the treasure.

"All the clues you need are in the book," he said.

"I do hope and think it might take a little while, but I don't need this to take forever".

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The book has already created a buzz, with thousands of participants gathering on discussion channels such as Discord to share their theories - with some convinced they have pinpointed the states where the treasure is located.

Adventurers won't have to worry about channeling their inner Indiana Jones - no dangerous underwater exploration, climbing or entering private property is required, and anyone of average health can travel to the sites.

The treasure is unlikely to remain hidden forever though. Collins-Black confirmed that if the chests remain unfound for several years, he will release additional clues - or maybe even a sequel - to see his quest come to life.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret