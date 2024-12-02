Downing Street has said Gregg Wallace's comments on Sunday defending his actions amid the misconduct allegations he is facing were "completely inappropriate and misogynistic".

In a post on Instagram, Wallace said the allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age," sparking an angry backlash.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Monday: “The Culture Secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances that there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints.

“Clearly the comments we have seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate and misogynistic.

“More broadly the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It’s essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously.”

The comments come amid mounting pressure for the BBC to pull the current series of MasterChef, which is due to air on BBC at 9pm on Monday.

Labour MP Dr Rupa Huq, who sits on the Culture, Media and Sport committee, called for the series to be paused while allegations against Wallace are being investigated.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it would “send a strong message that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable” if the current running series of MasterChef: The Professionals was paused.“There is an argument for pausing while this investigation takes its course, and maybe not airing it tonight”, she said about the show which is next due to air on Monday evening.“I mean, it could be massively triggering for the women involved. In fact, any woman involved in any type of similar incident.”

Wallace, 60, faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News on Thursday, with many others since sharing their experiences.

Among the complainants was former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark who told BBC News on two occasions Wallace relayed stories and jokes of a “sexualised nature” in front of contestants and crew when she competed on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011.

Scottish TV presenter Aggie MacKenzie, who competed on the same series, told Good Morning Britain: “Yes I agree with everything Kirsty says, those jokes weren’t actually directed at me, but the jokes were always smutty, they were endless.

“It was as if Gregg was some sort of dinosaur who just can’t read the room, and seemed to be allowed to carry on in this way.”

Addressing Wallace’s response to the accusations, the 69-year-old added: “This illustrates how he just has no insight or understanding of how he behaves. He just doesn’t get it.

“He’s been allowed to carry on in his own sweet way for many, many years.”

The head of the Bectu union, which represents 4,000 employees in the creative industry, said "a lack of accountability and an industry that enables extreme power dynamics and ‘untouchable’ talent."

John Torode and Gregg Wallace from MasterChef. Credit: PA

Philippa Childs said: “Reports that the BBC previously internally investigated complaints about Wallace and concluded that aspects of his behaviour were unacceptable are deeply troubling – is it any wonder that film and TV freelancers, many of them worrying about their next job, think twice about sticking their head above the parapet?

“Unless the industry draws a line in the sand and collectively takes meaningful action, we will be in the same place next week, in 6 months, a year’s time."

Ms Childs said the industry should accept their "internal reporting mechanisms are inadequate" and called for broadcasters to give their support to the newly-established Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority.

There are also two MasterChef specials currently lined-up for the BBC Christmas schedule, a celebrity Cook Off and a Strictly Festive Extravaganza.

Wallace has since stepped down from presenting the show while the allegations are being investigated.

His lawyers say “it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.

