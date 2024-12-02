French government could topple after parliament tables no-confidence motion

France's government could topple within days, after members of its parliament set up a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The motion was triggered after Barnier announced spending cuts and €60 billion (£49.7 billion) worth of tax increases as part of the government's 2025 budget.

He tried to introduce the measures using a clause in France's constitution allowing him to bypass a vote in the French parliament.

However, the same constitutional clause also gave members the opportunity to table no-confidence votes against him - a rule which saw leftist party France Unbowed and Marine Le Pen's far right National Rally file the motion.

A pre-debate vote is expected to take place on Wednesday.

France has grappled with a fractured National Assembly after snap elections in June, which left no party or coalition with a majority. President Emmanuel Macron appointed former EU Brexit negotiator Barnier in September to break the deadlock and tackle the country’s deficit.

Barnier offered to make concessions in his budget measures, such as scrapping an electricity tax hike, but opposition leaders have argued they do not go far enough to address their concerns.

Marine Le Pen accused Barnier of ignoring her party’s demands, and said: “Everyone must shoulder their responsibilities."

News of a no-confidence vote has unsettled financial markets, with borrowing costs rising sharply amid fears of prolonged instability.

If the no-confidence motion succeeds, Macron will remain president but would most likely need to appoint a new prime minister to try to move legislation through the country's parliament.

