Gregg Wallace apologises after backlash and says he will be taking ‘time out’

TV presenter Gregg Wallace has apologised for claiming complaints about his behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, adding he will now “take some time out”.

The MasterChef presenter, who faces various allegations including making “inappropriate sexual jokes”, posted a video on his Instagram stories on Monday to issue an apology.

He said: “I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

Gregg Wallace issued an apology after he faced a backlash for comments he made on the weekend on Instagram Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“I wasn’t in a good headspace when I posted it, I’ve been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it.

“It’s obvious to me I need to take some time out, now while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope you will accept this apology.”

It follows a backlash to the comments made over the weekend with Downing Street saying his response to the accusations was “inappropriate and misogynistic”.

The 60-year-old faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News on Thursday, with many others sharing their experiences in recent days.

Wallace’s lawyers say “it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.

Last Thursday, it was announced that Wallace is to step away from the hit BBC cooking show while historical misconduct complaints are externally reviewed by the producer Banijay UK.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has since held talks with BBC bosses in the wake of the Wallace investigation.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Monday: “The Culture Secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances that there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints.

“Clearly the comments we have seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate and misogynistic.

“More broadly the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It’s essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously.”

Asked whether MasterChef should be pulled off air, the spokesman added the decision was for the BBC and the show’s production company, and reiterated that Downing Street believes it is “right” that a thorough investigation is conducted.

Also responding to the allegations, TV chef Tom Kerridge told Sky News’s Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge that he has known Wallace to always be “full of jokes”.

“And he’s always full of charisma. And that front of camera charisma is always something that continues into off-screen as well”, he said.

New episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals, in which Wallace is a judge, will air on BBC One on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, with the current series airing as planned.

“MasterChef is life-changing for the chefs that take part and the show is about more than one individual,” a BBC spokesman said.

Addressing the accusations in a post on Instagram on Sunday, Wallace said: “I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right.”

Wallace’s statement sparked a backlash, with former Celebrity MasterChef contestants Ulrika Jonsson, Kirstie Allsopp and Emma Kennedy among those who criticised his response.

Time and again we see that these issues continue to run rampant in the creative industries Philippa Childs, Bectu

Meanwhile presenter Melanie Sykes said she complained after her experience on the celebrity spin-off show in 2021, but did not make a formal complaint.

“Every time Gregg came over to the desk I didn’t really like him being around really, because it is all about vibrations and energy,” she said in a video uploaded on YouTube.

In the video, Sykes said she did not care about winning the show because she “wanted to get out”.

It comes after her 2023 autobiography titled Illuminated: Autism & All The Things I’ve Left Unsaid, in which Sykes claimed she quit her TV career after her MasterChef experience.

In response to reports that multiple complaints had been raised with the BBC, a source for the corporation said it would not comment on individuals or any internal HR processes, but that it would be “wrong to report the BBC has done nothing if or when matters have been raised with us – not least because it is already being widely reported there were interventions in both 2017 and 2018 where action was taken”.

Philippa Childs, head of media and entertainment union Bectu, told Sky News that “misogyny, intimidation, ageism and sexual harassment should have no place” in workplaces but “time and again we see that these issues continue to run rampant in the creative industries – propped up by inadequate reporting mechanisms, a lack of accountability and an industry that enables extreme power dynamics and ‘untouchable’ talent”.

She continued: “Reports that the BBC previously internally investigated complaints about Wallace and concluded that aspects of his behaviour were unacceptable are deeply troubling – is it any wonder that film and TV freelancers, many of them worrying about their next job, think twice about sticking their head above the parapet?”

Allegations were also raised to BBC News by staff members about Wallace’s behaviour on Channel 5’s Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekends.

In an updated statement on Monday evening, a spokesperson from production company Rumpus Media said: “We’ve undertaken a close review of the production of Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekends Away which finished in 2021 when Rumpus was under different ownership.

“We don’t tolerate inappropriate behaviour and the welfare of our colleagues is a priority.

“If any crew member from this production would like to get in touch regarding their experience we would encourage them to email talktous_rumpus@stv.tv on a confidential basis.”

No further detail was given.

Production company Banijay UK confirmed it has appointed law firm Lewis Silkin to lead an investigation into Wallace’s alleged behaviour.