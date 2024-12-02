A Michelin-starred chef has appealed to thieves to "do the right thing" after his van with £25,000 worth of pies inside was stole

Tommy Banks, who owns two restaurants and a pub in North Yorkshire posted on Instagram on Monday saying his van with 2,500 pies has been taken.

Picture of the stolen van with 2,500 pies Credit: Tommy Banks

The pies, which include steak and ale, turkey and butternut squash pies, as well as gravy and custard, were intended for the York Christmas Market.

In the video, Mr Banks said: "I know you’re a criminal, but maybe just do something nice because it’s Christmas and maybe we can feed a few thousand people with these pies that you’ve stolen, do the right thing.”

He also urged anyone who is offered pies from someone who is not him to report them to the police.

Mr Banks added: "I’m guessing the thieves didn’t realise they were stealing 2,500 pies along with the van! The pies are all in boxes with my name on so not very easy to sell.

"If you are the thieves and read this I urge you to drop the pies off somewhere. So we can at least give them to people who need food and they are not wasted."

On a post on X, Mr Banks wrote: " Thieves! Keep your eyes on the Pies!! Help is find the pies. Lets try and recover them and feed some people."

