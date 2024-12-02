More than 50 killed and several injured in stampede at Guinea football match

Play Brightcove video

A stampede killed dozens of people, including children, following clashes between fans at a football match in Guinea

More than 50 people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a football match in Guinea on Sunday, the country's prime minister confirmed.

Among the victims are several children according to local media and a coalition of political parties.

The stampede followed clashes between fans at the Labé and Nzérékoré match in Nzérékoré city, southeastern Guinea.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to establish those responsible, Communications Minister Fana Soumah said in a televised statement.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Bah Oury said: “During the stampede, victims were recorded.

“The government is monitoring the development of the situation and reiterates its call for calm so that hospital services are not hindered in providing first aid to the injured."

The chaos followed a disputed penalty that angered fans, many of them clashing and pouring onto the open football field at the crowded stadium, according to local media.

“This (the disputed penalty) angered supporters who threw stones. This is how the security services used tear gas,” the Media Guinea reported.

Videos that appeared to be from the scene showed a section of the stadium shouting and protesting the refereeing before the clashes broke out as fans poured onto the field.

A video geolocated by ITV News' US partner CNN showed people scaling a wall as they tried to flee the stadium.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The match was part of a tournament organised by Guinea’s ruling military junta to support the candidacy of Guinean military officer Mamady Doumbouya, according to local reports.

Doumbouya overran the president three years ago, saying he was preventing the country from slipping into chaos and chastised the previous government for broken promises.

However, he has been criticised for not meeting the expectations that he raised.

Guinea has been led by the military since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021.

It is one of a growing number of West African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has taken power and delayed a return to civilian rule.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret