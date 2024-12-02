Australian actor Ian Smith, best known for playing Harold Bishop on Neighbours, revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with “non-fixable” cancer.

The 85-year-old, who joined the long-running soap in 1987, told Australia's Channel 10, that that he has a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer.

“I found out a few months back that I have cancer,” he said in an interview with Ten News First . "They expect me to die."

His final scenes on Neighbours will air in April 2025, marking the end of a career that spanned over three decades.

In a statement on X, Neighbour's Executive Producer Jason Herbison said: “The way the residents of Ramsay Street feel about Harold is how we all feel about Ian – we couldn’t love him more than we do."

“Despite the challenges he was facing with his health, he wanted to give Harold a proper send-off.

"It was a very emotional moment on set as we paid tribute to him and the incredible contribution he has made to the show.”

Actress Anne Charleston, who played Harold’s wife Madge in the soap, is returning to appear in some of his last scenes.

On screen husband and wife: Anne Charleston, who plays Madge, with Ian Smith, who plays Harold

Smith, who lost his wife Gail in 2019 to cancer, said he was undergoing immunotherapy in a bid to prolong his life.

“I’ve really put my hand up to be a guinea pig,” he said.

“I wake up every morning hoping there’s no pain because I know that’s the beginning of the bad part. I’ve seen so many deaths. I’ve seen some good ones and I’ve seen bad ones. I’m hoping I’ll go the nice way.”

