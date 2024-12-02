Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a strong response after Hezbollah fired towards its forces, marking the first such attack by the militant group since a ceasefire agreement came into place last week.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said Hezbollah launched two projectiles towards Mount Dov, a disputed Israeli-held territory where the borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel meet.

The rockets fell into open areas and no one was injured, according to the IDF.

In a statement, Netanyahu said: "Hezbollah fire at Mt. Dov constitutes a severe violation of the ceasefire, and Israel will respond forcefully.

"We are determined to continue enforcing the ceasefire and will respond to every Hezbollah violation – minor and major."

Hezbollah claimed it fired towards the IDF in a “defensive and warning response” after what it called “repeated violations” of the ceasefire deal by Israel.

Lebanon has accused Israel of violating the truce more than 50 times in recent days. The ceasefire, which came into place on Wednesday after being brokered by France and the US, called for a 60-day pause in fighting.

Since then, Israel has carried out a number of strikes in Lebanon, most recently on Monday, when a drone strike killed a man on a motorcycle in southern Lebanon.

Another also took place on Monday, hitting a Lebanese army bulldozer in the northeastern town of Hermel and wounding a soldier.

Israel has said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire, without giving specific details.

