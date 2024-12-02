Words by producer Esme Jones

Sophie Pearce waited 14 years to be diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis.

Despite enduring severe symptoms, including losing a significant amount of blood and experiencing the urgency to use the toilet up to 30 times a day, Sophie was repeatedly told nothing was wrong. It wasn’t until she hemorrhaged at home and was rushed to A&E that she finally received a diagnosis.

Sophie’s journey with Ulcerative Colitis, a form of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) that primarily affects the colon and rectum, led to emergency surgery and the removal of her bowel at age 35.

'For so long I knew something was wrong with me and nobody listened'

"They rushed me straight through, took me down to theatre, did a scope, and the consultant that spoke to me as I came round from that said to me, this is the worst inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis I have ever seen," Sophie said.

The emergency care support worker, has since undergone surgery to have her bowel removed, as well as a proctectomy, a procedure in which the rectum and anus are permanently removed and sealed.

'If they didn't remove my bowel, I'd have four weeks to live before the disease could kill me'

Sophie now says she feels that if her symptoms weren't ignored and the disease had been managed sooner, her surgery may have been avoided.

Half a million people with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) are being failed by services across the UK, according to the charity Crohn's and Colitis UK.

An exclusive report shown to ITV News found none of the 126 services around the country met standards for care and staffing for those with IBD, with a significant decline in the quality of care reported by people with the disease over the past five years.

One in seven adults with IBD reported being diagnosed with the disease during an emergency hospital admission, often during long waiting periods for diagnosis through the NHS.

Each year, 25,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), which includes Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. IBD is an auto-immune disease where the patient's immune system mistakenly attacks the digestive tract, causing inflammation and ulcers. Crohn's Disease can affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract, while Ulcerative Colitis primarily impacts the colon and rectum. It's a life-long illness with no cure.

According to the report, the quality of patient care has declined significantly since 2019, with a third of adults with the disease rating their care as poor. While nearly a quarter of adults reported finding it hard to cope with the disease.

Singer song-writer Tom Speight, who has lived with Crohn's disease for the past 20 years, was one of those who found the disease difficult to manage after getting a diagnosis.

'I was kind of just thrown into the wilderness, it was like, you've got Crohn's disease now, kind of deal with it'

The report shows that no IBD service in the UK met standards for care or staffing with only one in five services having enough IBD specialist nurses, often described as a "lifeline" for patients with Crohn's and Colitis.

Nurse Consultant Lisa Younge, who has worked in IBD services for 20 years, told ITV News that she finds it 'frustrating' that she feels they can't give patients the care they need.

'I think it's really frustrating for us inside the services because we know that we could do more and we could try and see people in a more timely manner.'

The main symptoms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease are:

Diarrhoea that lasts longer than 4 weeks

Tummy pain

Blood or mucus (clear slime) in your poo

Bleeding from your bottom

Feeling tired all the time

Losing weight without trying

If you are experiencing any these symptoms then contact your GP or visit Crohn's and Colitis UK for support.

