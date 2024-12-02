TV presenter Gregg Wallace has said he will now "take some time out" after receiving backlash for claiming complaints about his alleged behaviour came from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age".

His comments not only upset celebrities and the public, but also garnered a response from Downing Street, calling them "inappropriate and misogynistic". Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is holding talks with BBC bosses as an investigation into his conduct is launched.

Despite calls to pull new episodes of MasterChef, n ew episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals, in which Wallace is a judge, will air on BBC One on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

The 60-year-old stepped away from MasterChef after 13 people alleged inappropriate behaviour. Since then, many other have shared their experiences.

The first complaint was raised 17 years ago and the TV personality's behaviour has been investigated before.

Here is a timeline of complaints against Gregg Wallace.

Gregg Wallace has stepped back from his role on MasterChef Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

2005

The complaints date back to 2005, to the very first series of MasterChef Wallace worked on when a male staff member alleged that the presenter regularly made sexually explicit remarks.

2008

Dr Kate Thomas, a contestant on MasterChef, made a complaint about Wallace, alleging sexual harassment and racist comments.

2011

In 2011, journalist Kirsty Wark complained to the production company that he told “sexualised” jokes during filming. She told BBC News: "The fly in the ointment, on occasion, was Gregg Wallace". She said their response was “almost as if it was some kind of affliction”.

2012

The following year, a ctor and author Emma Kennedy - who went on to win her series of Celebrity MasterChef - complained to the production company after he allegedly touched another woman inappropriately. She said: “They knew then and they’ve known since”.

2017

In 2017, broadcaster Aasmah Mir says she wrote a letter to the BBC about alleged inappropriate comments made during filming. In response, a BBC executive warned Wallace that his conduct was “unacceptable and [could not] continue”.

Ulrika Jonsson also appeared on that series, and she says Wallace was forced to apologise after making a “rape joke” during filming.

2018

Then the next year, Wallace received another warning from BBC bosses after a complaint was raised about his behaviour on the quiz show Impossible Celebrities. After a BBC probe, his behaviour was found to be “unacceptable and unprofessional” and a 90-minute meeting was held with Wallace to make clear "how seriously the BBC takes this matter".

2019

The following year, there were reports of inappropriate behaviour on two further shows Channel 5’s Big Weekends and BBC’s ‘Eat Well For Less’. A woman who worked on the former alleged Wallace would make 'lesbian jokes'.

2022

In 2022, a letter containing multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour was sent to the BBC. The letter was also submitted to an industry union and an external whistleblowing service. The BBC is said to have suggested each individual would have to make their own direct complaint, and no further action was taken. That year, Wallace was made an MBE.

2023

Wallace quit the BBC show Inside The Factory, which he had co-presented for a decade, after alleged inappropriate behaviour during a trip to a Nestle factory.

November 2024

Wallace steps back from presenting MasterChef while allegations of historical misconduct are investigated. BBC News sent a letter to Wallace’s representatives setting out allegations of inappropriate sexual comments by 13 people over 17 years.

Sir Rod Stewart posted an Instagram story claiming Wallace "humiliated" his wife Penny Lancaster, who had appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021. The singer called him a "tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully".

Wallace’s lawyers say “it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.

In response to reports that multiple complaints had been raised with the BBC, a source for the corporation said it would not comment on individuals or any internal HR processes.

Production company Banijay UK confirmed it has appointed law firm Lewis Silkin to lead an investigation into Wallace’s alleged behaviour.