Marc Guehi and Crystal Palace avoid charges over ‘I love Jesus’ rainbow armband

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi avoided a charge by the Football Association on Tuesday after wearing a captain’s rainbow armband bearing the message “I love Jesus” in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United over the weekend.

ITV News understands Guehi and his club have been contacted by the FA reminding them that the appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment, of any religious message is prohibited under Rule A4 of the governing body’s regulations.

The FA did not take any further action against the 24-year-old, who has spoken in the past about his devout religious beliefs. It declined to comment on whether any repeat by Guehi could lead to a charge.

The armbands are being worn as part of the Premier League’s ‘Rainbow Laces’ campaign which runs from November 29 to December 5 to show support for people in the LGBTQ+ community across football and beyond.

Ipswich Town FC captain Sam Morsy, who is a practicing Muslim, chose not to take part in the campaign during his side's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The 33-year-old is reported to be the only Premier League captain not to have worn the armband.

In a statement after the game, his club said it is "committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone" but that it respects its captain's decision due to his "religious beliefs".

The league has not made it compulsory for captains to wear the armband - instead allowing individual players to make their own choice.

It is understood there will be no FA action in regard to Morsy and his club.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret