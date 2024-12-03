South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has declared "emergency martial law" and accused the country's opposition of controlling parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities.

In a televised statement, Yoon vowed to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order."

Yoon is head of the conservative People Power Party, which has been stuck in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year's budget bill.

Yoon took office in 2022, but has seen his approval rating dip in recent months, as he's struggled to push his agenda through an opposition-controlled parliament.

He has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, which has drawn criticism from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party has reportedly called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers, following Yoon's announcement.