BBC News presenter Clive Myrie has apologised after he failed to declare thousands of pounds in payments received from appearing at events outside of the BBC.

Myrie, 60, said the error was due to “several administrative issues” and said he will not be taking part in paid external events for the foreseeable future, except for some pre-existing commitments.

In a post on X, he said: "An apology - I’ve had several administrative issues, and I didn’t fill out the correct paperwork for some of my external public events, so they haven’t been published until now.

" I’ve told the BBC I won’t be taking part in any more paid external events in the foreseeable future, beyond a handful of pre-existing commitments, so that this doesn’t happen again.

" My sincere apologies."

The register was introduced in 2021 and exists for on-air journalists and senior staff members to declare external work which involves payment.

On Wednesday, the BBC published the register for the third quarter of 2024, noting that “a number of events that were not submitted to the register in previous quarters have been retrospectively published today”.

The corporation said the register is part of its commitment to impartiality, and those who have failed to follow the correct process have been reminded of their responsibilities.

In cases of non-compliance, "robust management action" has been taken and that disciplinary action can be taken for breaches, the BBC added.

Guidelines outlining the number of paid external events individuals can attend will be updated, the BBC added.

