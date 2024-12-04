Criminal justice delays 'worse than I’ve ever known them to be', CPS head says

The country's top prosecutor has said delays in the criminal justice system are currently at the worst he has seen them as he vowed better support for victims.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said reducing delays was his " highest priority" since taking on his role.

He went on to condemn delays faced by victims, who are facing waits of between two and five years to see a case go to trial, with some court listings now running into 2027.

Mr Parkinson said it could take roughly 700 days on average - almost two years - from the point of an allegation being reported to police for rape victims to see their case concluded.

Speaking on delays, the former defence lawyer said: “They are as bad as, probably worse than I’ve ever known them to be.

“One of the consequences of that is that victims are withdrawing support, they’re not staying with us."

Some 20% of adult rape cases involving a charge stopped between March and May this year, because the victim no longer supported a prosecution.

Mr Parkinson said the CPS had “more than doubled” the number of prosecutions being brought in rape and serious sexual offence cases since 2020.

There has also been improvement with the charge rate for these cases, rising from 59% to 75% in the first quarter of this financial year.

However, the number of victims no longer supporting prosecutions went up five times compared to the average in 2020.

Spending thousands of hours sitting with people “caught up” in the criminal justice system over his 20-year legal career helped him understand this can be “extremely stressful”, Mr Parkinson said.

He said the CPS had a culture of being shy to speak to victims and, at times, has even been considered a faceless organisation.

Mr Parkinson announced changes were to be brought in to improve how prosecutors communicate, so they can provide clear information and be more empathetic.

P rosecutors are being urged to speak directly to police in a bid to speed up case progression. Letters will be worded differently to avoid mentioning the defendant’s name within the first few lines.

Meanwhile 40 victim liaison officers have been hired around the country to act as a single point of contact with the CPS for victims of rape and serious sexual offences.

The measures will "hopefully improve confidence, but also reduce victim attrition", Mr Parkinson said.

