Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will not be charged by the Football Association for writing a religious message on his rainbow armband for a second time last night.

Guehi's armband had the message "Jesus Loves You" written on it during Tuesday's Premier League game against Ipswich Town, despite the FA reminding him and his club that religious messaging on kit is banned.

That initial warning came after Guehi, who is a devout Christian, wrote "I Love Jesus" on his rainbow armband for Palace's match against Newcastle United last Saturday, which risked a formal FA charge.

Rule A4 of the FA's kit and advertising regulations prohibit the "appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any religious message".

The rainbow armbands are being worn as part of the Premier League showing support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport by taking part in charity Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

Guehi's manager, Oliver Glasner, appealed for "calm" about the issue, after last night's match.

"Everyone now is about integration, no discrimination and Marc as well," Glasner told Amazon Prime.

"We all have the same opinion. We are in sports and in sports we are always against discrimination and any kind of abuse, and Marc as well."

"He has his opinion and we accept and respect every opinion. This is the quote of this campaign, it's being tolerant and Marc is very tolerant so everything is fine."

The Rainbow Laces campaign runs in the Premier League from November 29 to December 5.

