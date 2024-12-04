Diddy, Dune, and Donald Trump: The most popular Wikipedia pages of 2024

Do you remember what you searched for in 2024? Wikipedia does.

From celebrities to global politics, the crowdsourced online encyclopedia has revealed its most-read topics of the year.

The English-language version of the website was viewed more than 76 billion times globally in 2024, and its readership offers a snapshot of the defining moods and trends of the year.

Among the top 25 pages were celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Sean 'Diddy' Combs; politicians such as Donald Trump and Joe Biden; and sporting events like UEFA Euro 2024.

But the most read page was a little more bleak. Coming in first with more than 44 million page views: A list of deaths in 2024.

A page about deaths in a given year has ranked at the top of the list five times since 2015 - when Wikipedia started releasing the data. Since then, the topic has never fallen beneath third place in the list.

The majority of the most-read pages, though, relate to politics and popular culture.

Pop star Taylor Swift's page reached number 11 on the list - down from the 9th most visited in 2023. Credit: AP

"The most popular Wikipedia articles are a reflection of our world, highlighting out collective interests at a unique moment in time," said Anusha Alikhan, the Chief Communications Officer at the Wikimedia Foundation - which operates the site.

Vice President Kamala Harris and the 2024 Presidential Election came second and third in the list, with nearly 29 million and 28 million page views respectively.

Not far behind was President-elect Donald Trump, who came in at number five. He has been on the list almost every year since 2015, dropping off in 2022 and 2023 before reappearing this year.

November's Presidential election was the third most-read page. Its winner, Donald Trump, was close behind as the fifth most-read. Credit: AP

But popular culture topics had the largest share of the top 2025. Blockbusters such as “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Dune: Part Two” movies were eighth and 23rd, respectively.

Streaming giant Netflix also seems to have made a dent. Wikipedia pages about Erik and Lyle Menendez - who Netflix released a documentary on this year - and "Queen of Cocaine" Griselda Blanco - who was the topic of a miniseries - both made the list.

Indian politics and culture were also among the top pages. The Indian Premier League, a cricket league in India, came in sixth, with 24.5 million views.

"Wikipedia readers in India continue to make a big impact on the list, a trend we saw in 2023 as well," Anusha Alikhan said.

The Indian general election also made it into the top 10, along with Bollywood movie "Kalki 2898 AD".

In June, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reelected in the country’s general election. The election's page reached 10th place. Credit: AP

The list was compiled by Wikimedia editors, who screened it for spam, bots, and other inaccuracies. They used data up to November 22, but will update the final list in January.

The full list, along with tallies of pageviews, can be seen below:

1. Deaths in 2024, 44,440,344 pageviews

2. Kamala Harris, 28,960,278

3. 2024 United States presidential election, 27,910,346

4. Lyle and Erik Menendez, 26,126,811

5. Donald Trump, 25,293,855

6. Indian Premier League, 24,560,689

7. JD Vance, 23,303,160

8. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” 22,362,102

9. Project 2025, 19,741,623

10. 2024 Indian general election, 18,149,666

11. Taylor Swift, 17,089,827

12. ChatGPT, 16,595,350

13. 2020 United States presidential election, 16,351,730

14. 2024 Summer Olympics, 16,061,381

15. UEFA Euro 2024, 15,680,913

16. United States, 15,657,243

17. Elon Musk, 15,535,053

18. “Kalki 2898 AD,” 14,588,383

19. Joe Biden, 14,536,522

20. Cristiano Ronaldo, 13,698,372

21. Griselda Blanco, 13,491,792

22. Sean Combs, 13,112,437

23. “Dune: Part Two,” 12,788,834

24. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 12,375,410

25. Liam Payne, 12,087,141

