France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier ousted after losing no-confidence vote

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has lost a vote of no confidence, meaning the country's government is set to collapse.

Some 331 out of 557 votes were cast against his government in response to his attempt to push budget legislation through parliament on Monday.

The move marks the first French government to be defeated in a no-confidence motion since 1962, and Barnier is now set to become France’s shortest-serving prime minister in history.

The motion was tabled by members of France's parliament after Barnier announced budget measures including announced spending cuts and €60 billion (£49.7 billion) worth of tax increases.

Barnier attempted to bring the measures in using a clause in the country's constitution allowing him to bypass a vote in parliament.

However, the same clause gave members of parliament the opportunity to set up a no-confidence vote against him, a step taken by leftist party France Unbowed and Marine Le Pen's far right National Rally.

Barnier's cabinet is now expected to serve in a caretaker capacity until French President Emmanuel Macron names new leadership.

This is expected to be a delicate task, as an increasingly vulnerable Macron attempts to appease politicians on both extremes of French politics.

France has grappled with a fractured National Assembly after snap elections in June, which left no party or coalition with a majority.

Macron appointed former EU Brexit negotiator Barnier in September to break the deadlock and tackle the country’s deficit.

Barnier offered to make concessions in his budget measures, such as scrapping an electricity tax hike, but opposition leaders have argued they do not go far enough to address their concerns.

During Wednesday’s debate in the National Assembly, Barnier told members he was “not afraid,” but warned that removing him would make “everything more difficult".

Le Pen said during the debate that Barnier’s “stubborn adherence to dogma and doctrine prevented him from making the slightest concession, which would have avoided this outcome".

News of the no-confidence vote on Monday unsettled financial markets, with borrowing costs rising sharply amid fears of prolonged instability.

Macron has insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027, despite growing opposition calls for his departure amid France's political turmoil.

On his way back from a presidential visit to Saudi Arabia, said discussions about him potentially resigning were “make-believe politics," according to French media reports.

