The CEO of an American insurance company has been killed in what police believe was a "targeted shooting" outside a New York hotel.

Brian Thompson, 50, was on the way to UnitedHealthcare's annual investor conference when he was fatally shot in the chest by a gunman on Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made, and the New York Police Department are continuing their search for the perpetrator, who lay in wait for Mr Thompson for around ten minutes before firing from about six metres away.

Police believe the gunman fled into Central Park after cycling away from the scene.

Eric Adams, Mayor of New York, said investigators do not believe the shooting happened at random. He added: "It appears as though this was a targeted murder."

Paramedics rushed Mr Thompson to hospital in a critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the New York Hilton Hotel, where Mr Thompson was walking towards when he was shot, said they were "deeply saddened" by the events.

The shooting took place outside a Hilton hotel. Credit: AP

It continued: "Our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy. Additional questions should be directed to the New York Police Department."

UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, ended its scheduled conference on Wednesday morning, due to what they called a “very serious medical situation with one of our team members".

Mr Thompson has been CEO of UnitedHealthcare for more than three years, and joined the company in 2004.

The company is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country, and also manages health insurance coverage for state and federally funded Medicaid programs.

Tim Walz, governor of Mr Thompson's home state of Minnesota, said he was sending prayers to his family and UnitedHealthcare.

“This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota,” he said.

