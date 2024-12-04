The prime minister is set to promise a designated police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales, as part of his "plan for change".

The neighbourhood officers will be named, contactable and responsible for dealing with local issues, in a move which Starmer hopes will improve relations between police and the public.

In an announcement on Thursday, he will call the pledge a "relief to millions of people scared to walk their streets they call home”.

He will also announce £100 million to support neighbourhood policing.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Our neighbourhood policing guarantee is about more than just increasing numbers. It’s about rebuilding the vital connection between the public and the police.

“This marks a return to the founding principles of British policing – where officers are part of the communities they serve.”

But the Conservative party said only a third of the 13,000 new recruits would be full police officers, while the £100 million would not cover what was needed to pay for them, leading to cuts elsewhere.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “Starmer has once again misled the public by claiming to recruit an extra 13,000 officers when the actual number is 3,000, and even that is not properly funded.”

Labour has already pledged to recruit 13,000 new police officers, PCSOs and special constables, which would bring the total police workforce to a level above its 2010 peak.

Thursday's speech will mark the "next phase" of the Labour government, detailing a roadmap for achieving the five missions laid out in Labour's manifesto.

Starmer will say: “My government was elected to deliver change, and today marks the next step. People are tired of being promised the world, but short-term sticking plaster politics letting them down.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has branded the speech an “emergency reset” after a challenging five months in office.

Downing Street said the milestones would focus on raising living standards, rebuilding Britain, ending hospital backlogs, giving children the best start in life and securing home-grown energy.

Along with the targets set to be announced on Thursday, the prime minister is expected to propose a significant programme of public sector reform as his government continues to face questions on how it will achieve its aims without further raising taxes or borrowing.

