No and low-alcohol beer soaring in popularity, pubs report

No and low-alcohol beers are soaring in popularity as 86% of pubs offer the alternative to become “even more inclusive”, figures show.

Pubs are expected to sell a record 140 million pints of low and no-alcohol beer across the UK this year, up from more than 120 million last year, or 12% of all sales for that year alone and up by 14% on 2022.

Among the 86% of pubs now serving no and low-alcohol beer, 8% are serving it on draught, up from just 2% in 2019.

The increasing range of options for drinkers means the pub is “even more inclusive and welcoming than ever before this festive season”, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said.

The trade association is calling on the Government to align existing no and low thresholds with that of other countries, to help drive sales and boost the economy.

In the UK, the existing threshold for “alcohol free” is 0.05% ABV (alcohol by volume), when it can be 0.5% ABV in other nations.

Aligning the thresholds would provide a level of fairness for UK brewers, the BBPA said.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “Whether someone is choosing moderation, keeping pace with many Christmas festivities, or just doesn’t drink alcohol, these sales show brewers and pubs are catering to all.

“With the popularity of no and low increasing, we stand ready to support the Government in taking the necessary steps to align our no and low-alcohol descriptors with other markets.

“This important move would allow the category to continue to flourish, benefit the consumer, and allow the pub to continue being a home away from home.”

Luke Boase, founder of non-alcoholic brewer Lucky Saint, said: “There is an exciting opportunity for the Government to support consumers in understanding no and low drinks, and that will create a hugely positive impact on the health of the nation.

“Clear descriptors that align with other markets will help unlock availability, raise awareness and drive consumption of alcohol-free drinks across the country.

“We welcome the Government’s support for the no and low category to help realise its potential”