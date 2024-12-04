Signs of confusion: Moves to end perplexing parking signs

Play Brightcove video

New figures show 81% of motorists find parking signs confusing, as ITV News' Consumer Editor Chris Choi reports

New figures have revealed that many motorists are confused by parking signs - often ending up with drivers facing fines.

Data given to ITV News shows 81% of drivers believe parking signs are confusing - with 30% of motorists who appeal fines citing signage as a problem.

The new figures were compiled for Confused.com through research involving thousands of motorists.

In Surrey, we spoke to a plumber, Perry Rand, who parked his van at a local supermarket for around five minutes - and got a £100 fine.

Plumber, Perry Rand, parked his van at a local supermarket for around five minutes - and got a £100 fine. Credit: ITV News

The parking sign said “no commercial vehicles”, but it had bits of the wording missing.

He told ITV News: “I’ve never heard of going to the shop and not being able to park a van. You can see that they put a sticker over a previous point on the sign.”

The parking sector has just implemented a new code setting fresh standards for signs.

ITV News spoke to one of the sectors’ leading spokesman, Will Hurley of the International Parking Community.

He said: “There is no benefit to misleading signs. Ultimately, as an industry we want to make parking forgettable... you must meet a certain criteria which deals with their content, how clear they are.”

The CEO of the International Parking Community told ITV News 'there is no benefit to misleading signs'. Credit: ITV News

The new rules affect all new signs and mandate changes to existing ones.

Around a fifth of parking fines are dished out around Christmas, and, for many who get one, unclear signage is a problem that has itself been parked far too long.

For advice on parking signs near you, please visit the parking sign translator.

