What to expect as Met Office issues several weather warnings across UK

By Alex Beresford and Amie Stone

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings as low pressure brings a stormier end to this week.

The yellow weather warnings are widespread, advising of heavy rain and strong winds with gusts in exposed areas likely to surpass 70mph.

Met Office Weather Warnings Wednesday 04th Saturday 7th Credit: Met Office

The first warning begins in north-west Scotland cautioning high winds that could cause local disruption until 9am on Thursday.

The focus then switches to Northern Ireland and Northern England from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

From Friday afternoon; more warnings come into action. As well as wind, heavy rain in England, Wales and Northern Ireland could lead to further disruption with some areas still sensitive post Storm Bert and Conall.

These are in place from 3pm until 6am on Sunday which could make Christmas shopping even more challenging.

The public should be aware of 'danger to life' from potential flying debris as well as the potential for coastal flooding as low pressure pulls up the surface of the sea.

The Met Office is also warning of possible delays to road, rail and ferry travel during this period of unsettled weather.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...