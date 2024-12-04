Woman found unresponsive in Cork street dies in hospital

A woman who was assaulted in Cork at the weekend has died in hospital

The woman, in her 30s, was found unresponsive in St Patrick’s Street on Sunday evening.

She was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardai said she died from her injuries on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday.

Investigating gardai have reiterated an appeal to the public for information about the assault.

Anyone who was in the area of the former Savoy cinema in St Patrick’s Street between 7.15pm and 8.15pm on Sunday and who may have information about the incident is asked to come forward.

Any road users with dashcam footage, particularly taxi drivers who were in the area, are also asked to contact investigating gardai.