An Gwiryeong's defiance has come to symbolise South Korea's fight for democracy

Play Brightcove video

Amid continuing demands for the president to be impeached, ITV News' Debi Edward spoke to an opposition politician about her defiance, and her determination to defend democracy

When the military moved in to impose martial law An Gwiryeong was among those who bravely stood in their way.Footage of her grabbing the barrel of a soldier's gun has come to symbolise South Korea's fight for democracy.The opposition politician was so outraged by the President's decree of martial law, that she ignored the military threat and did what she could to stop it.On Thursday afternoon we met her to find out what was going through her mind when she confronted the army. She admits she did feel scared that night, but not for herself, only for her country."When I saw the soldiers trying to enter the main building that night, I knew I had to stop them. If they had succeeded, martial law would have not been lifted and we wouldn’t be here today having an interview," she said.

An impeachment motion on President Yoon was placed before the parliament in Seoul on Thursday morning and there will be a vote on Saturday evening.The Democratic Party and five other minor opposition parties have submitted the motion, arguing Yoon's martial law declaration violated the Constitution and other laws.

An Gwiryeong speaks to ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward. Credit: ITV News

Yoon declared martial law on Tuesday night, claiming "anti-state acts" by the opposition. It was lifted six hours later after being unanimously rejected by members of the parliament.A two-thirds majority is required to pass the impeachment motion, so it will require at least eight members of Yoon’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) to support his downfall.

The Democratic party has called for Yoon to resign before it gets to that vote but so far he has refused to go. He hasn’t been seen since he caved in and reversed martial law in the early hours of Wednesday morning.Polls indicate that a majority of the public in South Korea do want President Yoon to stand down, I asked An Gwiryeong if she was surprised that he hasn’t done so already.

A woman looks up near a police barricade that was blocking a protest march to the presidential office against the South Korean president. Credit: AP

"I did expect him to stand ground, but it’s gone too far. The President made a decision to point guns at the people through martial law. The people cannot trust him to run a country when he’s so out of control. I don’t know why he’s being so stubborn, " she told me.Thousands of people took to the streets again on Thursday night to protest against the President and the political turmoil he has created. Calls to lock him up, have been added to the cries for him to stand down.President Yoon is now under police investigation, facing charges of treason for declaring martial law. Complaints have also been filed against the defence minister and Army Chief of staff who supported the Presidents ill-fated plan to impose military rule.An Gwiryeong told me South Korea is already a country with a security risk and the President put the country in further jeopardy with his ‘’reckless’’ decision.

People watch South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea on December 3. Credit: AP

South Korea is still technically at war with North Korea and there were some fears Kim Jong Un could use the martial law debacle as a propaganda tool and exploit the instability.However, on Thursday there were still no reports of the issue in North Korean state media.While we’ve been reporting in Seoul many people have approached us and asked us where we are from, glad to have international media covering the story. An Gwiryeong said it was important for the world to see that democracy had prevailed in South Korea, and she wanted the international community to know that the South Korean people will recover from this and fight to always protect their democracy.Pressure on the President is growing by the day, if he thought martial law was going to be the solution for his problems, he couldn’t have got it more wrong.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret.