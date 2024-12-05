New CCTV images have been released of the suspect wanted by police after a health insurance boss was shot dead outside a hotel in New York.

The pictures show the suspect's face for the first time, who was masked at the time of the attack.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was on the way to the company's annual investor conference when he was fatally shot outside the Hilton Midtown Hotel on Wednesday.

New York Police Department (NYPD) said the images show a "person of interest" and offered a $10,000 (£7,839) reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The NYPD's post on X also said: "This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premeditated, targeted attack."

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Wednesday that the gunman appeared to wait for Mr Thompson to approach, ignoring others who walked past.

He is believed to have bought a bottle of water and two energy bars half an hour before fatally shooting the insurance CEO.

It comes after investigators uncovered the words "deny", "defend" and "depose" inscribed on shell casings of the bullets used in the shooting.

The suspect is believed to have experience with firearms, as the weapon was equipped with a silencer and the man managed to overcome a brief gun jam.

A mobile phone was also recovered by investigators from the alleyway where the suspect fled. He is believed to have cycled into Central Park on an e-bike which police believe could have been positioned ahead of time for his escape.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Police have used drones, helicopters and dogs in an intense search, but the suspect's whereabouts are still unknown.

Mr Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that the executive told her "there were some people that had been threatening him.” She said she didn't have details, but suggested they may have involved issues with insurance coverage.

Brian Thompson was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Credit: AP

In a statement, UnitedHealth Group said: “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

“Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him."

Mr Thompson, a father of two sons, has been CEO of UnitedHealthcare for more than three years, and joined the company in 2004.

The company is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country, and also manages health insurance coverage for state and federally funded Medicaid programs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know