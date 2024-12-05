Could a Macron resignation be on the cards?

The morning after the historic ousting of Michel Barnier, the smoke has cleared - but visibility has barely improved.

In normal times, if a prime minister cannot command a majority, you find one who can. And if you still can’t find one, you call an election. Neither of those things appear to be possible.

Barnier will, it seems, stay on as caretaker (a country must have a government after all) until President Emmanuel Macron can find someone else.

The first, and most important thing is to get some sort of temporary or stop-gap budget passed so the French state doesn’t shut down on January 1.

Because Macron called his disastrous early election last summer, he can’t have another one until July 2025. So the next lucky owner of the poisoned chalice of the Premiership must try and keep the show on the road at least until then.

Whoever it is will face the identical problem that scuppered Barnier: borrowing and spending must be cut to avoid a Greek-style debt crisis, but there is no majority in Parliament to impose those cuts.

In fact, there is no majority to do anything - with the chamber divided almost exactly in three between the Far Left New Popular Front, Macron’s centrists (plus a few allies) and the far-right Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen.

The left insist the new PM must come from their ranks, because they ‘won’ the last election. No one would work with a PM from the far-right, which leaves Macron searching for someone in the centre acceptable either to the left or the right.

Appointing a new prime minister will be a challenge for President Emmanuel Macron, who faces pressure from both extremes of French politics. Credit: AP

Barnier, of course, ticked the box of being a man Le Pen could work with, until he started taking tough decisions and she pulled the rug from under him. So ‘Bon chance’ with that, Emmanuel.

For the first time since this latest crisis began people are seriously questioning the position of Macron himself. He has almost two and a half years to run of his second term, and should be completely secure, but there was a lot of talk in the Assemblée Nationale on Wednesday that it was time he resigned.

That, of course, is exactly what Marine Le Pen would like, believing that there is just one last push between her and the Presidency. For that reason alone Macron is likely to hang on, however ungovernable France becomes.

And in the meantime the rest of Europe looks on in horror as Germany is about to follow France in finding itself without a government - there’s just ten days to go until Chancellor Olaf Scholz follows Barnier out of the door in a confidence vote in the Bundestag.

Trump is looming, Ukraine is losing, the markets are nervous, but the in the Chancelleries of Europe the lights seem to be off, and no one is home.

