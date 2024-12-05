Jacob Collier: The multi-talented musician dubbed the Mozart of Gen Z

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Arts Editor Nina Nannar speaks to Jacob Collier, the multi-talented young British musician who was mentored by the late great Quincy Jones

When Jacob Collier bounds into the dressing room in Paris - he bounds into everywhere - the enthusiasm is overflowing even though he’s coming to the end of his European dates, his first-ever arena tour.

He didn’t get to bed until 7.30 this morning he tells me, as he was busy editing the visual screen display which is the backdrop to the stage.

The thing is, Jacob Collier is quite capable of doing pretty much everything connected with music - he’s dubbed the Mozart of Gen Z - and ever since he was discovered online and mentored by the late producer Quincy Jones, he has proved he’s something special.

A-list stars like Stormzy and Chris Martin collaborate with him, and others are waiting to do the same, he’s won six Grammys and is the only British artist to have won a Grammy for his first four albums. So much he says he owes to Quincy.

The biggest gift he gave me he says of the legend he regards as a godfather figure to him, is to believe in myself and to do things the way I wanted to. He’s coped with the loss of the man who signed him, by simply doing what Quincy taught him on this tour he says - “play it, don’t say it”.

After tonight’s high-energy show at the Zenith de Paris arena, Collier is heading back home. He’s playing in Manchester and London, rounding off his tour before Christmas.

He has incidentally done a Christmas album recorded at Abbey Road and his fifth album, Djesse Volume 4, is up for best album, yes, again at the Grammys.

If he wins another one of the gongs he’ll have overtaken the Beatles. And if he wins best album at the awards next February he’ll have beaten Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish to the coveted gong.

He may not yet be a household name. But when it comes to Jacob Collier, watch this space.

