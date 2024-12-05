A 42-year-old man has died after being attacked by a dog in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Shirley Road in Stratford at 4.53am on Wednesday, following reports the man had been seriously wounded.

He was taken to hospital where he later died. His family has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, police said.

Leanne McDonnell, 32, of Shirley Road, Stratford, has been charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

She is also charged with failing in the duty, as a person responsible for an animal, to ensure its welfare and with having custody of a fighting dog.

McDonnell was also charged with three counts of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing no injury, in relation to a separate incident on November 18.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The dog that was involved in the incidents has been seized by police.

