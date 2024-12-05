Michel Barnier resigns as French prime minister after no-confidence vote

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has formally submitted his resignation after a historic vote of no confidence just three months into his term.

He handed in his notice at Elysée Palace on Thursday morning, fulfilling a constitutional obligation, after the no-confidence motion passed by 331 votes in the National Assembly.

It means Barnier will be the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history, and the first to be ousted via a no-confidence motion since Georges Pompidou’s in 1962.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has the difficult task of appointing a new prime minister while trying to appease both the far right and far left of French politics, is due to address the nation on Thursday.

Macron is expected to focus on stabilising the political crisis and possibly naming a new prime minister to navigate the fractured parliament.

He "took note” of Barnier's resignation, the Elysee presidential palace said in a statement, adding that Barnier and other ministers will be “in charge of current affairs until the appointment of a new government".

Emmanuel Macron is due to address the nation at 8pm local time. Credit: AP

The no-confidence motion was tabled by members of France's parliament after Barnier announced budget measures including spending cuts and €60 billion (£49.7 billion) worth of tax increases.

He attempted to bring in the measure using a constitutional clause, allowing him to bypass a parliamentary vote, but this same clause also gave members a chance to stage a no-confidence against him – an opportunity seized upon by the leftist party France Unbowed and Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally.

Last night's no-confidence motion has galvanized opposition leaders, with some explicitly calling for Macron’s resignation.

“I believe that stability requires the departure of the President of the Republic,” France Unbowed leader Manuel Bompard told BFM TV Wednesday night.

Marine Le Pen's National Rally joined forces with France's leftists to stage the no-confidence vote. Credit: AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Le Pen, whose party holds the most seats in the Assembly, stopped short of calling for Macron’s resignation but warned that “the pressure on the president of the republic will get stronger and stronger.”

Macron has dismissed calls to step down and ruled out new legislative elections. The French constitution does not call for a president to resign after his government was ousted by the National Assembly.

“I was elected to serve until 2027, and I will fulfil that mandate,” he told reporters earlier this week.

Having called an early snap legislative election in July, in which Macron's centrist coalition was hammered by the electorate, the president is constitutionally unable to call another one until 2025.

"So the next lucky owner of the poisoned chalice of the Premiership must try and keep the show on the road at least until then," said ITV News Europe Editor James Mates."Whoever it is will face the identical problem that scuppered Barnier: borrowing and spending must be cut to avoid a Greek-style debt crisis, but there is no majority in Parliament to impose those cuts.

"In fact, there is no majority to do anything - with the chamber divided almost exactly in three between the Far Left New Popular Front, Macron’s centrists (plus a few allies) and the far-right Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The political instability has heightened concerns about France’s economy, particularly its debt, which could rise to 7% of GDP next year without significant reforms. Analysts say that Barnier's government downfall could push up French interest rates, digging the debt even further.Rating agency Moody’s warned late on Wednesday that the government’s fall “reduces the likelihood of consolidating public finances” and worsens the political gridlock.Macron’s speech, scheduled for 8pm local time, is expected to address these economic challenges while setting a course for the future government.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret