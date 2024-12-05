Prince Harry said he has no plans to move back to the UK following his relocation to the US in 2020.

Speaking to Andrew Sorkin at The New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex was asked if he plans to remain in America for good.

“I do,” he said. “I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here.”

The Duke then added that his American life, free of royal responsibilities, feels “as though it’s the life my mum wanted” for him.

He said that he, wife Meghan Markle, and their two children Archie and Lilibet are afforded a level of privacy in the US, as well as a life of activities they “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK” due to security concerns.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

The decision led the Duke to fight for it to be restored in a series of court proceedings, with the High Court rejecting his case in February.

In a judgment in February, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the Duke’s case and concluded Ravec’s approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.

Harry's initial bid to bring an appeal was refused after he lost a High Court challenge over the decision, but he can now take his case directly to the Court of Appeal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the birth of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2019. Credit: PA

For now, Harry says his focus is on “being the best husband and the best dad that I can be”.

The Duke also spoke of life in the spotlight and how royal life impacted his mental health.

“I think again, when you are kind of trapped within this bubble, it kind of feels like there’s no way out,” Harry said.

“What happened to my mum and the fact that I was a kid and felt helpless, there comes the inner turmoil. I felt helpless.

Prince Harry says his focus is on “being the best husband and the best dad that I can be”. Credit: PA

“One of my biggest weaknesses is feeling helpless.”

The Duke added that what concerned him the most was “worrying that would happen to me, or to my wife, or to my kids”, referencing his mother’s 1997 death in Paris as paparazzi chased her car through the French city.

The Duchess of Sussex made a solo appearance at a fundraising gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday night.

Meghan, wearing a black gown, was pictured with the American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry at the Paley Honors gala held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

