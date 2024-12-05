Storm Darragh has been named by the Met Office as the fourth storm of the season and will roll in from the Atlantic on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Expect several hours of rain, but storms are named based on the severity and strength of winds.

Amber warnings are in place for western Britain and Northern Ireland with damaging gusts of 80mph or more expected on Saturday.

Parts of Wales will see the strongest gusts of wind - Irish Sea coasts will bear the brunt with dangerous battering waves.

What is the path of the storm and who will be impacted?

The storm - a very deep area of low pressure - will sweep in from the mid-Atlantic and move west to east across the UK before (unusually) diving south into Europe.

Most of the north and west of the UK will experience the strongest, damaging winds - strengthened by an area of high pressure building behind the storm.

What weather warnings are currently in place?

Yellow wind warnings are in place across huge swathe of the UK from Friday afternoon into early hours of Sunday morning.

An amber warning is in place for dangerous damaging gusts of winds for western regions from Saturday morning until later that day - making travel particularly challenging and potentially an issue for infrastructure and festive plans and exterior decorations.

The Met Office are warning the public to be aware of "danger to life" from potential flying debris, as well as the potential for coastal flooding as low pressure pulls up the surface of the sea.

There could also be p ossible delays to road, rail and ferry travel.

What can we expect over the weekend and beyond?

The coming weekend we can expect more wet and windy weather to impact many areas. After the milder air of the last couple of days - Sunday will see a switch in the wind direction with colder air returning from the north-west.

With high pressure becoming more established by early next week, expect lower temperatures with chilly nights, frost and fog likely.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...