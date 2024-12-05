Syrian insurgents capture city of Hama in another blow to Bashar Al Assad

Syrian insurgents have entered the central city of Hama after days of intense fighting with government forces amid a week-long offensive that brought large parts of the country under their control.

It marks another setback for President Bashar Al Assad, days after rebels captured much of the northern city of Aleppo – the country's largest city.

The Syrian army said it had withdrawn from Hama after insurgents broke through its defences on Thursday morning after three days of clashes with government forces on its outskirts.

In a statement later that day, the country's military said a number of troops were killed, accusing insurgents of relying on suicide attacks. It said it redeployed from Hama and took positions outside the city to protect the lives of civilians.

However, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the de facto leader of the Syrian insurgency, described the advance on Hama as a "conquering that is not vengeful, but one of mercy and compassion".

Syrian rebels groups have taken advantage of a weakening of Bashar Al Assad's support from Iran and Russia. Credit: AP

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights – an opposition war monitor – said opposition gunmen now control the police command headquarters in Hama as well as the sprawling air base and the central prison from where hundreds of detainees were set free.

“If Hama falls, it means that the beginning of the regime’s fall has started,” the Observatory’s chief, Rami Abdurrahman said before the capture of Syria's fourth largest city.

Hama is one of the few cities that remained under full government control during Syria's conflict, which broke out in March 2011 following a popular uprising.

The insurgents' next target is likely to be the central city of Homs, the country’s third largest.

It lies about 25 miles south of Hama and is the gate to the capital Damascus and the coastal region that is a base of support for Assad.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the most powerful insurgent group in Syria, is a Sunni Islamist organisation which has long been involved in the country's conflict.

Also referred to as HTS or the Organisation for the Liberation of the Levant, the group has historic ties to Al-Qaeda, which it renounced in 2016 due to ideological differences. It is considered a terrorist group by the United Nations, and Western countries including the US and the UK.

Its leader, Al-Golani, publicly toured Aleppo on Wednesday and spoke about Hama on Thursday from an undisclosed location in what appears to be a video filmed with a mobile phone.

Smoke billowing in the edges Hama as rebel forces fight Syria's military. Credit: AP

While HTS is leading the offensive, an umbrella group of Turkish-backed Syrian militias called the Syrian National Army – previously known as the Free Syrian Army – has also been pushing back Assad's forces, including in Aleppo.

There, the Syrian National Army has been fighting not only government forces, but also Kurdish-led groups, with tens of thousands of Kurds fleeing the country's northeastern region.

Aleppo's takeover marked the first opposition attack on the city since 2016, when a brutal Russian air campaign retook it for Assad after rebel forces had initially seized it.

Intervention by Russia, Iran and Iranian-allied Hezbollah, and other militant groups has allowed Assad to remain in power.

However, with Russia preoccupied with its war in Ukraine, and Iran politically weakened by Israel decimating much of Hezbollah's leadership and the re-election of Donald Trump, opposition forces have taken advantage of the opportunity, with renewed fighting beginning on November 27.

The insurgents claimed on their military operations channel on the Telegram app Thursday that they have entered Hama and are marching toward its centre.

“Our holy warriors are fighting fierce battles in Hama neighbourhoods with forces of the criminal regime,” the channel quoted a local commander identified as Maj. Hassan Abdul-Ghani as saying.

Hama is a major intersection point in Syria that links that country’s centre with the north as well as the east and the west.

The city's name is known for the 1982 massacre of Hama, one of the most notorious in the modern Middle East, when security forces under Assad's late father, Hafez Assad, killed thousands to crush a Muslim Brotherhood uprising.

