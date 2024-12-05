Play Brightcove video

Watch as Justin Welby delivers his valedictory speech in the House of Lords on Thursday

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said it was "clear" he had to stand down during his final speech in the House of Lords.

Welby resigned after the Makin review was published, which exposed the church's safeguarding failures in relation to serial abuser John Smyth.

On Thursday, he said: “The reality is that there comes a time if you are technically leading a particular institution or area of responsibility where the shame of what has gone wrong, whether one is personally responsible or not, must require a head to roll.

“And there is only, in this case, one head that rolls well enough.”

Welby stepped down on November 12 after the Makin review found Welby failed to formally report abuse committed by John Smyth, who died in 2018.

A petition by some members of the General Synod gathered more than 10,000 signatures in the lead-up to his resignation.

The review concluded barrister John Smyth QC had abused more than 100 children and young men in the UK and Africa over five decades. Smyth is thought to have been the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church.

Upon his resignation, Welby acknowledged "personal and institutional responsibility" for "wrongly" believing that there wasn't a need to make this formal report to police in 2013.

In his valedictory speech on Thursday, Welby continued: The safeguarding and care of children and vulnerable adults in the Church of England today is – thanks to thousands and tens of thousands of people across the Church, particularly in parishes, in parish safeguarding officers – is a completely different picture to the past.

“However, when I look back at the last 50 or 60 years, not only through the eyes of the Makin report, however one takes one’s view of personal responsibility, it is clear that I had to stand down, and it is for that reason that I do so.”

John Smyth QC in 2017 Credit: ITN

Welby thanked the Lords who had shown him support in the wake of the report, and called his time in the chamber "extraordinary".

“This 12 years, I cannot think of a single moment where I’ve come in here where the hair on the back of my neck has not stood up at the privilege of being allowed to sit on these benches," he said.

A new archbishop is set to be appointed by the King, after an appointment is recommended by the Crown Nominations Commission (CNC).

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Once the CNC is established, it examines the candidates, holds interviews, and puts forward a name to the Prime Minister, who then passes it to the King.

Potential candidates include Dame Sarah Mullay, Stephen Cottrell, and Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani.

Welby added he hoped his head would not "literally" roll following his resignation.

He continued: "If you want to make God laugh, make plans. Well, on that basis, next year I will be causing God more hilarity than anyone else for many years because the plans for next year were very detailed and extensive.

“And if you pity anyone, pity my poor diary secretary who has seen weeks and months of work disappear in a puff of a resignation announcement.”

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret