B ehaviour which falls below expected standards will not be tolerated by the BBC, according to a message sent to staff by director general Tim Davie on Friday.

The message, also sent by the corporation's chief content officer Charlotte Moore, stressed the importance of maintaining BBC values and fostering a "kind, inclusive and respectful" culture.

It comes after MasterChef host Gregg Wallace has faced allegations of misconduct from multiple women, including some of a sexually harassment.

His lawyers have previously strongly denied “he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.

Davie and Moore said they would continue to support MasterChef producers Banijay UK with their investigation, adding: “It is critical that every part of the BBC upholds our values including where companies are working with us."

The message sent to BBC staff opened by saying the past week has been a "demanding" one for the corporation.

It continued: “It has been upsetting to hear allegations of unacceptable behaviour by a presenter of BBC programming in recent days. We know that all of us who care for the BBC take these issues to heart.

“We want everyone to know that you have our total support in raising any issues around inappropriate behaviour at work, and we encourage anyone to speak up if you see anything that is not right.

“We know that speaking out takes courage; we want to assure you we will always listen and take your concerns seriously. We will follow up on any allegations that are presented to us in line with our established complaints and whistleblowing procedures.”

This week the BBC announced it was pulling a Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off special and a MasterChef Strictly Christmas special from its December TV schedules amid the controversy.

On Tuesday night Wallace, 60, faced fresh allegations with BBC News reporting that one woman said he touched her bottom after an event, and another said he pressed his crotch against her while filming on a different show.

Shannon Kyle, ghostwriter for Wallace's 2012 autobiography, claimed Wallace sexually harassed her, rubbing her thigh whilst he changed gears while driving his sports car and dropping his towel in front of her.

The BBC's message added: “We will not tolerate behaviour that falls below the standards we expect and we will continue to champion a culture that is kind, inclusive and respectful.”It went on to say that the BBC is working with unions and bodies like the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) improve the experiences of people working on productions, including freelancers.

Earlier this week, Banijay UK said in a statement: “It is important to note, that MasterChef welfare processes are regularly adapted and strengthened and there are clear protocols to support both crew and contributors.

“These include multiple ways of reporting issues, including anonymously. HR contact details are promoted, and contributors are assigned a point of contact on set available to discuss any issues or concerns.”

Banijay UK has announced an external review to investigate misconduct claims.

