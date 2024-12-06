How can I get a refund or compensation for train delays?

Train services across the UK on Friday are facing cancellations or delays of up to 15 minutes due to a nationwide fault with the radio system used for communication between train drivers and signallers.

D isrupted passengers may be entitled to a full refund from the ticket retailer or compensation from the train company responsible for the delay.

But how can you claim a refund or compensation? ITV News explains.

Can I get a refund for my train ticket and how do I claim it?

Yes, if your train is delayed or cancelled and you decide not to travel, you can get a full refund for your unused ticket at no extra cost.

If you want to get a refund for another reason, you may have to pay a fee.

Contact the retailer where you bought the ticket for a refund.

If it was purchased directly from a train company, reach out to them for assistance. You can find their contact information here.

For tickets bought from self-service machines, check the machine or station for refund instructions.

Am I entitled to compensation, and how do I claim it?

If your train is delayed or cancelled and you arrive late at your destination, you may be entitled to compensation.

To claim, you must contact the train company you travelled with, as compensation schemes vary by operator.

Check the train company’s website for specific details and claim instructions.

The amount you receive depends on:

Your ticket type : Compensation is calculated differently for the type of ticket you have, for example, you receive different amounts for single and season tickets.

The length of the delay: Train companies have their own compensation thresholds, detailed in their Passenger’s Charter online. For example, delays over an hour usually qualify for more compensation than shorter delays.

What is Delay Repay?

Delay Repay is a nationwide scheme that lets you claim compensation for delayed train journeys on participating National Rail services.

You can claim if your journey is delayed for any reason. The delay is measured against the regular timetable or an amended one published in advance, such as during planned engineering works.

Check your train company’s website for details of their compensation policy and how to submit a claim.

